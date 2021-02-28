Danske Downgrades ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) to Hold

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $9.33 on Friday. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

