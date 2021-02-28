DA Davidson Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $126.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AppFolio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.