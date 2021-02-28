CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.86.

CONE stock opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

