CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medifast by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

