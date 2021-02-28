CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

