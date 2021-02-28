CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 97.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

