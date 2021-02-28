CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $69.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

