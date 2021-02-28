CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

AXP opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

