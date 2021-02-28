CVR Energy’s (CVI) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVI. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVR Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.