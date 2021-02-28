Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,188,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 636,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.