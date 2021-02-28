Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 818.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

