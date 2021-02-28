Cubic Co. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
CUB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.
Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.
