Cubic Co. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

CUB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

