CSFB Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$76.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.89.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.73. The stock has a market cap of C$140.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$79.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

