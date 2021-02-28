Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $10.45 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

