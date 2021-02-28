Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.39.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

