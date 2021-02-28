Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $0.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.84.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.