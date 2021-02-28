Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$5.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

