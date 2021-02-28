Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $468.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.99. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

