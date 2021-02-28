Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $129.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $130.99 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $610.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of CREE opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

