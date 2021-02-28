Credits (CS) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Credits has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $106,867.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

