Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.93.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.