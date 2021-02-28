Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

