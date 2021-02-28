Credit Suisse Group Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.