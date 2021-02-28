Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

