Credit Suisse Group Boosts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $36.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

