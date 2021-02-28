Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

