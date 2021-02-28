Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by dining closures and capacity restrictions due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The situation forced the company to shift its focus towards off-premise business during the holiday season. Moreover, the company witnessed operational and staffing challenges that led to food waste and labor inefficiencies. Thanks to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its dividend and stock buyback in an effort to preserve cash and maintain ample liquidity.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBRL. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

CBRL stock opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.