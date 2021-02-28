Cowen Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $79.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.