Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

