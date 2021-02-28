Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

1COV stock opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.79. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €61.60 ($72.47).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

