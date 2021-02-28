COVA Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $887,313.59 and approximately $71,600.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

