Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $346.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

