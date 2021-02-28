Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.79.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342. Insiders have sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,990 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

