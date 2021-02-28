Contrasting Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Resonant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 55.15 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -47.89 Resonant $740,000.00 374.11 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -5.01

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Resonant -967.16% -141.20% -102.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.98%. Resonant has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Resonant.

Summary

Beam Global beats Resonant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

