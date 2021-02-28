Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €118.40 ($139.29) and last traded at €118.90 ($139.88). 436,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.75 ($142.06).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

