Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.