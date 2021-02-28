Connolly Sarah T. Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

