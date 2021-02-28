Connolly Sarah T. Purchases Shares of 5,331 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 469,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,372,000 after acquiring an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

