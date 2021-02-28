Connolly Sarah T. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $454.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $470.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

