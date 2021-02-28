Connolly Sarah T. Invests $1.53 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,055 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.67. 3,125,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,156. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

