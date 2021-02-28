Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 8,270 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

NYSE UL traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

