Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,682. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

