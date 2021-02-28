Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 173,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

