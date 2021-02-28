Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 130.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. 3,004,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

