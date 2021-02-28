Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in CVS Health by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 396,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,822,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

