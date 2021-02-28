Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 6,572.7% in February

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 6,572.7% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CMPGY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.