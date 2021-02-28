Comparing Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.55 $191.69 million $2.03 12.81 PS Business Parks $429.85 million 9.26 $174.97 million $6.78 21.37

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46% PS Business Parks 45.25% 18.36% 9.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62 PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats PS Business Parks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.