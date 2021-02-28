Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.69 ($52.58).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of SGO stock opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.02.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.