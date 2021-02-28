Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.