Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.